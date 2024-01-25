Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the December 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TSRYY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 105,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $10.51.

Treasury Wine Estates Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.0037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Treasury Wine Estates’s payout ratio is currently -65.14%.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

