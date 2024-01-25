Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNL. TheStreet lowered Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,255,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,691,000 after acquiring an additional 322,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,980,000 after acquiring an additional 636,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,830,000 after buying an additional 447,938 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $39.40 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

