Traders Purchase High Volume of Valley National Bancorp Put Options (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 10,382 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 288% compared to the average daily volume of 2,676 put options.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

VLY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,231,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,815. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.16. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

