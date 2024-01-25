TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TowneBank Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TOWN stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,728. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.91. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TowneBank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TowneBank by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 24.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

