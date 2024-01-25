TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.
TowneBank Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of TOWN stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,728. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.91. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
TowneBank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TowneBank
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TowneBank by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 24.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.
TowneBank Company Profile
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TowneBank
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- What are fintech companies?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.