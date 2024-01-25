ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 404.2% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBLT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.19. 10,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,683. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. ToughBuilt Industries has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $149.50.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($16.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($29.90) by $13.00. The company had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 199.83% and a negative net margin of 49.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ToughBuilt Industries will post -129.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 387.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,465,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,411 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 41.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 33,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 564.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 85,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

