Totally (LON:TLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.05

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.05 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 1374490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.58 ($0.06).
Totally Stock Down 4.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09.
Insider Activity at Totally
In other news, insider Simon Stilwell acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($31,766.20). 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Totally
Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.
