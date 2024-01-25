Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives C$23.59 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.59.

TXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of TXG opened at C$13.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.40 and a 12 month high of C$25.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.90.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.08. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of C$214.79 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.5545755 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

