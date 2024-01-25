Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.28 on Monday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 3,760,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 161,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 300,199 shares in the last quarter. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

