Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.28 on Monday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tonix Pharmaceuticals
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.