The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.47.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $152.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.26. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $358.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,480 shares of company stock worth $11,264,498 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,271,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,150,000 after purchasing an additional 218,628 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 182,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $5,812,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 152,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

