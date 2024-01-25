The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,151,000 after acquiring an additional 170,387 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,399,000 after buying an additional 150,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after buying an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,919. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $167.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.53.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

