The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $349.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $362.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.48 and a 200-day moving average of $320.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

