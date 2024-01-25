The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Target Price to $17.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.13. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $28.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

