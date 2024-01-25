The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Target Price to $2.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 27.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. Analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,033,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after purchasing an additional 543,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,405,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,509,000 after buying an additional 1,602,206 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after buying an additional 1,928,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 326.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,102,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after buying an additional 4,672,831 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,994,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,241,000 after buying an additional 642,796 shares during the period. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

