The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $2.50

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered SunPower from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of SunPower to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Get SunPower alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPWR

SunPower Stock Performance

SunPower stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $562.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.78.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.64 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. As a group, analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 66.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SunPower by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.