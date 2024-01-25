The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $186.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $166.00 to $186.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.38.

TRV stock opened at $210.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.62. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $215.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,734. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

