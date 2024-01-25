The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 926,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,839,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 64.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 88,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,312,827. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $81.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.03.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,484 shares of company stock worth $1,858,159 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

