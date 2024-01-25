The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,529 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,179 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 4.0% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of BA stock traded down $14.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.11. 13,017,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,086,073. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a PE ratio of -43.05, a PEG ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.19.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

