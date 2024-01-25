The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.19.

Boeing stock traded down $12.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,681,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,632,585. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of -43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

