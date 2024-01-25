The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,370,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,691 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of AES worth $36,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of AES by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,884,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876,674 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AES by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,582,000 after buying an additional 6,323,045 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in AES by 5,703.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,426,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,310,000 after buying an additional 2,385,094 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AES by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,715,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,024,000 after buying an additional 2,130,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,987,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AES news, EVP Paul L. Freedman acquired 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AES Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. TheStreet cut AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AES

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.