Textron (NYSE:TXT) Announces Earnings Results

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Textron’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Textron updated its FY24 guidance to $6.20-6.40 EPS.

Textron Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of TXT opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. Textron has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $86.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.72.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 7.8% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textron

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.