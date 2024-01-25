Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $31,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,024,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,440. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $152.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.13 and its 200 day moving average is $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

