Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $297.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $297.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.58.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $21.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.04. The stock had a trading volume of 98,658,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,537,313. The company has a market capitalization of $591.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $1,684,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,606,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 495.7% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

