Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.58.

Tesla Trading Down 13.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $27.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.65. The stock had a trading volume of 127,543,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,954,875. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $574.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

