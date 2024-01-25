Tenet Healthcare Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,777 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 158% compared to the average volume of 2,626 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.12. 444,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average is $70.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $49.76 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

