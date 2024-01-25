Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. Teledyne Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $4.55-4.65 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $20.35-20.68 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of TDY opened at $418.31 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $364.98 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $422.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338 over the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

