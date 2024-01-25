Teekay (NYSE:TK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.71

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 123662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Teekay alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teekay

Teekay Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $780.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.41 million for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Teekay by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 179,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 33,646 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Teekay by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 28,619 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 80,098 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.