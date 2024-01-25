Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.48

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$35.48 and last traded at C$34.09, with a volume of 2680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TCS shares. National Bankshares set a C$50.00 price objective on Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Tecsys Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$497.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.38 million. Tecsys had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.559823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tecsys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Tecsys’s payout ratio is presently 213.33%.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

