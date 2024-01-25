Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share, Eight Capital Forecasts

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at Eight Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Eight Capital also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

NYSE TECK opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 29.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Teck Resources by 60.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.78%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

