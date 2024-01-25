TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) PT Lowered to $40.00 at KeyCorp

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTGT. UBS Group began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TechTarget from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $33.39 on Monday. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The firm has a market cap of $947.61 million, a P/E ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 1.02.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. Analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 51.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in TechTarget by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TechTarget by 70.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

