TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $147.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $144.26. 3,599,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,681. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $146.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

