TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells $525,000.00 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $521,700.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $518,350.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $217,215.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $139,125.00.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $105.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.18 and its 200-day moving average is $99.61. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SNX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SNX

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 33.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

