T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR) Shares Sold by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,739 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

TFLR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.58. 683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,558. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $52.03.

About T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

