T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Plans $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $165.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.14 and its 200 day moving average is $145.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $32,130,913.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 690,905,381 shares in the company, valued at $113,895,752,057.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,746,952 shares of company stock worth $282,331,324. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $66,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

