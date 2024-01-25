Syon Capital LLC Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,503,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,873,731,000 after buying an additional 376,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $757,938,000 after buying an additional 92,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $584,131,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $143.63 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

