Syon Capital LLC Takes $495,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 44,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 78,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.5% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.14 and a 200-day moving average of $88.59. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $103.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.