Syon Capital LLC Takes $407,000 Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,275,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,064 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 822.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,081,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,061 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,851,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,108,000 after acquiring an additional 419,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,430,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,031,000 after acquiring an additional 545,705 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,870,000 after acquiring an additional 148,379 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

