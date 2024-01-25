Syon Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,578 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,578 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

