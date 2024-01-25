Syon Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,323,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 8,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.39, for a total transaction of $2,139,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,991,145.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,323,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,225 shares of company stock worth $58,382,939 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $262.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.65 and a 12-month high of $270.63.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

