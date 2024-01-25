Syon Capital LLC Makes New $535,000 Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,521,000 after buying an additional 118,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 89.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.21.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI stock opened at $149.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.66. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $112.84 and a one year high of $152.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.50%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

