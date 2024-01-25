Syon Capital LLC Makes New $503,000 Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,741,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADM opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average is $75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $51.49 and a 12 month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Argus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

