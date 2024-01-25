Syon Capital LLC Invests $579,000 in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 115,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECK opened at $39.96 on Thursday. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

