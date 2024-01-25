Syon Capital LLC Invests $528,000 in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,547 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,947,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after purchasing an additional 414,352 shares during the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBVA stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Barclays raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

