Syon Capital LLC Invests $510,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Synopsys Trading Down 1.5 %
Synopsys stock opened at $540.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.89. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.60 and a 1-year high of $573.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.
Insider Activity at Synopsys
In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
