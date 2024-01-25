Syon Capital LLC Invests $492,000 in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its position in argenx by 1.6% during the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.9% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ARGX. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $346.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.64.

argenx Price Performance

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $367.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.31. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that argenx SE will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

