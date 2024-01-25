Syon Capital LLC Invests $464,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 74,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 142,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 568.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.94.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.14 and its 200-day moving average is $145.93.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,746,952 shares of company stock valued at $282,331,324 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

