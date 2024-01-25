Syon Capital LLC Invests $400,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,718 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,001,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,001.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,640 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHI shares. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $139.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.50. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

