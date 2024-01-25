Syon Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,246 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,222. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $129.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

