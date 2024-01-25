Syon Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $871,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,604,000. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WDS. Citigroup lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WDS opened at $20.38 on Thursday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

