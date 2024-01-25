Syon Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. STF Management LP raised its position in shares of DexCom by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 6,379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 21,033 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,029,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of DexCom by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 372,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,708,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock opened at $127.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.19.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

