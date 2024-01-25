Summit X LLC Sells 8,300 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Summit X LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Altria Group stock opened at $40.04 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

